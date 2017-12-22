Consumer
December 22, 2017 2:17 pm
Updated: December 22, 2017 2:19 pm

Nata’s Café reopens following downtown Peterborough fire

Greg Davis By Videographer  Global News

A popular downtown cafe has reopened following a major fire last month.

Just in time for Christmas, a popular downtown Peterborough coffee shop has re-opened after a fire.

Nata’s Café is back in business, exactly five weeks after flames ripped through the building at 372 George St. North. It’s believed the fire started on the roof as a result of a refrigeration unit.

Owner Steve Francis says damage was mostly caused by water and was covered by insurance.

“It was the shock of the fire and not knowing what the damage was,” said Francis on Friday morning.

“And the slow realization that we would be down for a period of time, and not knowing how many weeks we would be down.”

The other businesses – Ash Naylor Photography and homemade soap store Simple – have opened alternate locations. Their section of the building has yet to be deemed safe to re-enter and may have to be torn down.

“We’re open and we’re happy to open and just waiting for everyone to come back in,” said Francis.

