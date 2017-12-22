Nata’s Café reopens following downtown Peterborough fire

Just in time for Christmas, a popular downtown Peterborough coffee shop has re-opened after a fire.

Nata’s Café is back in business, exactly five weeks after flames ripped through the building at 372 George St. North. It’s believed the fire started on the roof as a result of a refrigeration unit.

READ MORE: Three small businesses pick up the pieces after downtown Peterborough fire

Owner Steve Francis says damage was mostly caused by water and was covered by insurance.

“It was the shock of the fire and not knowing what the damage was,” said Francis on Friday morning.

“And the slow realization that we would be down for a period of time, and not knowing how many weeks we would be down.”

READ MORE: Firefighters battle overnight blaze in downtown Peterborough

The other businesses – Ash Naylor Photography and homemade soap store Simple – have opened alternate locations. Their section of the building has yet to be deemed safe to re-enter and may have to be torn down.

We are delighted to learn that Natas Cafe is re-opening its doors in #Ptbo! Welcome back guys, we missed your fine Portuguese treats! 🍰 #natascafe — Numo (@getnumo) December 22, 2017

“We’re open and we’re happy to open and just waiting for everyone to come back in,” said Francis.