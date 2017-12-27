Canada
Montreal retiree wins $1.8 million on Montreal Casino slot machine

A Montreal retiree won $1.8 million at Montreal casino slot machines.

A Montreal retiree had more than a million reasons to smile on Boxing Day.

Chi Hoc Huynh wagered $30 on a Grand Prix slot machine and collected one of the biggest slots jackpots yet at the Montreal Casino — $1.8 million.

His and his wife, Kim, celebrated their windfall with some champagne at the casino.

Huynh, who visits the casino three or four times a year, told Loto-Quebec he wants to spend some of the money on travel, including a cruise.

On April 30, a couple from Laval, Que., won $1.7 million at a slot machine at the Montreal casino.

