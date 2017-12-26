Donald Trump health care
December 26, 2017 10:57 am
Updated: December 26, 2017 10:59 am

Trump predicts Republicans and Democrats will ‘come together’ on health care plan

By Staff The Associated Press

Donald Trump smile while speaking during a national security strategy speech at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017.

Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via Bloomberg
President Donald Trump is predicting that Democrats and Republicans will “eventually come together “on a new health care plan for the country.

Sending a Twitter post early Tuesday from his Florida resort, Trump said “the very unfair and unpopular Individual Mandate has been terminated as part of our Tax Cut Bill, which essentially Repeals (over time) Obamacare.”

Much of former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act remains intact, however, and the sign-up period for the various options was carried out as normal this year.

Majority Republicans sought repeatedly to repeal the 2010 law this year, but couldn’t get it through the Senate.

READ MORE: Donald Trump pulls support for bipartisan health care deal: White House

Trump his wife, Melania, and their son, Barron, spent Christmas at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

