South Edmonton motel standoff ends with death of suspect

A suspect is dead following an armed standoff at a south Edmonton motel on Saturday afternoon, which also sent another man to hospital.

Police were called to the Royal Lodge Motel near Gateway Boulevard and 38 Avenue, south of the Whitemud, around 2 p.m., after receiving a call about a man holed up in a suite with a gun and possible shots being fired.

Officers arrived to find another man had been shot. He was treated and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police negotiated with the man inside the motel for about 12 hours.

Officers could be seen outside the motel with guns drawn, and members of the SWAT team were also on scene.

A section of Gateway Boulevard was also closed for several hours as a precaution but has since reopened.

Gateway Boulevard at 34 Avenue still closed following a shooting at 2:20pm. Police still negotiating with a suspect. #yeg pic.twitter.com/uWpAxB0juv — Kim Smith (@Kim_SmithTV) December 24, 2017

The situation ended at 2 a.m. Sunday with what police said was the “non-criminal death” of the shooting suspect.

Since it is considered to be an in-custody death, Edmonton police said the Alberta Director of Law Enforcement has called for further investigation of the incident.

The suspect’s name is not being released, police said.

— With files from Jennifer Ivanov, Global News