Man with gunshot wound found inside south Edmonton motel leads to standoff with police
A lengthy standoff with police, that shut down part of Gateway Blvd Saturday, began when police found a man suffering from a gunshot would inside a south Edmonton motel room.
Police were called to the Royal Lodge Hotel near Gateway Blvd and 38 Avenue around 2 p.m. after receiving a call about a man holed up in a suite with a gun and possible shots being fired.
Officers could be seen outside the motel with guns drawn.
Members of the SWAT team were also on scene.
A portion of Gateway Blvd was also closed for several hours as a precaution.
Police spent several hours on scene negotiating with a second man.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
