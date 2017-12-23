Canada
December 23, 2017
Updated: December 24, 2017 12:01 am

Man with gunshot wound found inside south Edmonton motel leads to standoff with police

A man was taken to hospital suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound Saturday.

A lengthy standoff with police, that shut down part of Gateway Blvd Saturday, began when police found a man suffering from a gunshot would inside a south Edmonton motel room.

Police were called to the Royal Lodge Hotel near Gateway Blvd and 38 Avenue around 2 p.m. after receiving a call about a man holed up in a suite with a gun and possible shots being fired.

Officers could be seen outside the motel with guns drawn.

Members of the SWAT team were also on scene.

A portion of Gateway Blvd was also closed for several hours as a precaution.

Police spent several hours on scene negotiating with a second man.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

 

