Fire truck strikes vehicle, sends one to hospital in Dieppe, N.B.

A fire truck responding to an emergency in Dieppe, N.B., has collided with a vehicle — sending one person to hospital.

The collision occurred on Friday afternoon at the intersection Dieppe Boulevard and Rue Rufin.

According to the Sgt. Mathieu Roy of the RCMP, the fire truck was travelling through the intersection and collided with a vehicle which was being driven by a man.

The man was later taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the firefighters reported injuries.

Marc Cormier, Dieppe district fire chief, told Global News that the fire truck had its lights activated when it entered the intersection.

Cormier said that the driver had been relieved for the rest of his shift. The driver was reportedly upset over the incident.

The RCMP say they are investigating.