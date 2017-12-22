Crime
Saskatoon man charged with arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child

David Giles, Senior Web Producer

Investigation into concerning online activity ends with Saskatchewan ICE unit arresting a Saskatoon man.

A Saskatoon man has been charged with arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child.

The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit started investigating a man on Dec. 4 due to concerns over online posts the unit had found.

Police said a man was allegedly trying to arrange, with a woman, to commit a sexual offence against a child.

Brendan Olynick, 35, was arrested and charged on Dec. 21.

He appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Friday and will be back in court on Dec. 28.

