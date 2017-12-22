Saskatoon man charged with arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child
A Saskatoon man has been charged with arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child.
The Saskatchewan Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit started investigating a man on Dec. 4 due to concerns over online posts the unit had found.
Police said a man was allegedly trying to arrange, with a woman, to commit a sexual offence against a child.
Brendan Olynick, 35, was arrested and charged on Dec. 21.
He appeared in Saskatoon provincial court on Friday and will be back in court on Dec. 28.
