Saskatchewan man facing child porn charges

Saskatchewan’s Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) has charged a man from Delmas, Sask with downloading and sharing child porn.

In February 2017 Saskatchewan’s ICE unit started an investigation into individuals who were allegedly sharing child pornography on Peer to Peer file sharing networks. Between March 15 and November 14, ICE members identified an individual involved in the alleged sharing of multiple child pornography files.

On November 15, members of ICE and North Battleford RCMP executed a search warrant on a house in Delmas, Sask where computer devices were seized.

Adam Denis Douville, 33, of Delmas, Sask was arrested a short time later and charged with possession of child pornography and distributing child pornography.

Douville has been released from custody with numerous conditions and is scheduled for his first court appearance on December 11.