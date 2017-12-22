Snowfall continues to blanket Toronto, freezing drizzle possible
Motorists are being reminded to take extra time on the roadway as snow continues to fall in Toronto on Friday.
“If you do see snow, go slow. But the reality is, we are seeing individuals that are traveling well above what they should be. In some cases, well above the posted limit,” Const. Clint Stibbe of Toronto Traffic Services said.
A special weather statement says a system is also expected to bring freezing drizzle for much of southern Ontario from Windsor to Cornwall.
READ MORE: Latest school bus cancellations and delays in the Greater Toronto Area for Dec. 22, 2017
Environment Canada says most areas covered by the statement can expect five to 10 centimetres of snow by this morning and another five centimetres by the time the snow tapers off this evening although some areas could see slightly higher amounts.
Toronto weather forecast: Freezing drizzle expected for GTA
Toronto officials said salting operations on main roads started Thursday evening and plowing commenced at around 2 a.m. on Friday.
The snow is expected to become mixed with freezing drizzle today in many areas and Environment Canada says freezing rain may become an issue by Friday tonight.
The weather agency says motorists throughout the affected regions should prepare for reduced visibility and poor driving conditions.
—With a file from The Canadian Press
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.