Snowfall continues to blanket Toronto, freezing drizzle possible

Motorists are being reminded to take extra time on the roadway as snow continues to fall in Toronto on Friday.

“If you do see snow, go slow. But the reality is, we are seeing individuals that are traveling well above what they should be. In some cases, well above the posted limit,” Const. Clint Stibbe of Toronto Traffic Services said.

A special weather statement says a system is also expected to bring freezing drizzle for much of southern Ontario from Windsor to Cornwall.

Environment Canada says most areas covered by the statement can expect five to 10 centimetres of snow by this morning and another five centimetres by the time the snow tapers off this evening although some areas could see slightly higher amounts.

Toronto officials said salting operations on main roads started Thursday evening and plowing commenced at around 2 a.m. on Friday.

Salting operations on main roads commenced at approx 9 – 10pm. Plowing operations on main roads commenced at approx 2am and will continue through the morning. — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) December 22, 2017



Salting and plowing operations on our high pedestrian volume sidewalks commenced at approx 12:30am and will continue through the day. Multiple rounds of sidewalk plowing will be required. — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) December 22, 2017

The snow is expected to become mixed with freezing drizzle today in many areas and Environment Canada says freezing rain may become an issue by Friday tonight.

The weather agency says motorists throughout the affected regions should prepare for reduced visibility and poor driving conditions.

Numerous collisions on the go right now as #ONstorm continues. This is the QEW & North Shore Blvd in Burlington and Hwy 401 & Markham Rd in Scarborough. pic.twitter.com/g2PfOMsqDr — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) December 22, 2017

