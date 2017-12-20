Canada
December 20, 2017 6:16 pm

TV host faces social media backlash after posting photos with cougar he killed in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press

Steve Ecklund, who's the host of outdoor show ``The Edge,'' bragged about hunting a huge cougar earlier this month.

CREDIT: Facebook/Steve Ecklund
A Canadian TV personality is taking heat online after he killed a cougar in northern Alberta.

He called it an unreal ending to a fun-filled season.

View Ecklund’s photos that are generating controversy on social media below:

CREDIT: Facebook/Steve Ecklund
CREDIT: Facebook/Steve Ecklund
CREDIT: Facebook/Steve Ecklund

Ecklund posted a photo of him holding the dead cougar and another of him making a stir-fry from the meat.

That triggered outrage online: dozens of people have criticized the post.

Cougar hunting is legal in Alberta from Sept. 1 to the end of February for residents, and from Dec. 1 to the end of February for non-residents.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

