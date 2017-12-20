TV host faces social media backlash after posting photos with cougar he killed in Alberta
A Canadian TV personality is taking heat online after he killed a cougar in northern Alberta.
Steve Ecklund, who’s the host of outdoor show The Edge, bragged about hunting a huge cougar earlier this month.
He called it an unreal ending to a fun-filled season.
Ecklund posted a photo of him holding the dead cougar and another of him making a stir-fry from the meat.
That triggered outrage online: dozens of people have criticized the post.
Cougar hunting is legal in Alberta from Sept. 1 to the end of February for residents, and from Dec. 1 to the end of February for non-residents.
