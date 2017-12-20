Redline CTrains at a standstill around Fishcreek Station due to Calgary fire situation

Commuters taking the Redline CTrain past Fishcreek Park station are being advised that the trains are at a standstill due to an ongoing situation with the Calgary Fire Department (CFD).

According to Calgary Transit, a decommissioned cell tower in the area is involved in a CFD issue and the LRT line is affected.

Calgary Transit said at 3:30 p.m. it’s going to be a couple of hours before the trains will be running past the Fish Creek Station again.

Shuttles will be taking commuters between the Shaugnessey and Somerset stations, and shuttles were dispatched to retrieve the passengers from affected trains.

Commuters are encouraged to check Calgary Transit’s Twitter account for real-time updates.