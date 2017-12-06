Traffic
December 6, 2017 5:49 pm
Updated: December 6, 2017 6:30 pm

CTrains shut down between 39 Avenue and Chinook stations after person hit by train

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

Calgary police on scene after a person was struck by a CTrain on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Calgary police are investigating after a person was struck by a CTrain at 50 Avenue S.W. on Wednesday afternoon.

Shuttle buses were sent to carry CTrain riders between the 39 Avenue and Chinook stations after the trains were shut down in both directions just after 2:30 p.m., according to Calgary Transit.

Calgary Transit said 25 shuttles are helping get Red Line commuters to their destination in the afternoon rush.

The Calgary police Collision Reconstruction unit on the scene of a train-pedestrian collision on Wednesday, Dec. 6

The Calgary Fire Department as well as Calgary Police Service officers are working with Calgary Transit to get the passengers that were on the affected train off and on to their destinations.

