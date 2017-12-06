CTrains shut down between 39 Avenue and Chinook stations after person hit by train

Calgary police are investigating after a person was struck by a CTrain at 50 Avenue S.W. on Wednesday afternoon.

Shuttle buses were sent to carry CTrain riders between the 39 Avenue and Chinook stations after the trains were shut down in both directions just after 2:30 p.m., according to Calgary Transit.

Calgary Transit said 25 shuttles are helping get Red Line commuters to their destination in the afternoon rush.

The Calgary Fire Department as well as Calgary Police Service officers are working with Calgary Transit to get the passengers that were on the affected train off and on to their destinations.