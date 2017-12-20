Police investigating fatal head-on collision in Cobourg

One person is dead following a head-on crash late Tuesday night in Cobourg.

The collision between a car and a pickup truck happened around 11 p.m. along Danforth Road East near Greer road just south of Highway 401.

Witnesses said road conditions were extremely slippery at the time.

The road around the collision scene was littered with debris including children’s books and drawings.

A horrific mvc has closed Danforth Road East in Cobourg. Call came in shortly after 11 pm. Two people were extricated from the car and at least one was extricated from the truck. The roadway will be closed for several hours. pic.twitter.com/NUjetxir70 — Pete Fisher (@NT_pfisher) December 20, 2017

Cobourg firefighters and Northumberland County paramedics extricated the driver and passenger in the car which ended up in a ditch while the pickup remained on the roadway.

The name of the victim in the pickup truck has yet to be released.

Danforth Road between Birchwood Trail and Greer Road reopened Wednesday morning around 5:45 a.m.

More to come.