Marijuana grow-op discovered after firefighters respond to blaze in Scarborough

Fire crews discovered a marijuana grow operation while battling a three-alarm blaze at a commercial warehouse in Scarborough overnight.

Toronto Fire said they responded to a call around 1:37 a.m. at a building at 40 Barbados Boulevard near Eglinton Avenue East and McCowan Road.

Officials said crews had to force their way into the building as the fire spread to the roof.

The fire was initially classified as a two-alarm but was upgraded to a three-alarm about 2:44 a.m. Officials said the fire was under control at 3:21 a.m.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Toronto Fire said a team of investigators will take over the probe and determine the source of the blaze.