Trial dates set for Calgary man accused in death of his baby boy

A former Calgary minister accused in the death of his infant son will stand trial in 2019.

Cyrus Nel was rushed to hospital in medical distress in August 2015. The three-month-old died just one day later.

READ MORE: Calgary pastor put on leave after baby’s death ruled a homicide

His father, Daniel, was arrested this past May and charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Calgary pastor Daniel Nel charged with murder of 3-month-old son

His five-day preliminary hearing was previously scheduled to begin on Monday.

But, Alberta Justice said the case was brought forward over the last couple of months and the charge was downgraded to manslaughter.

Nel, 32, waived his hearing and lawyers on both sides agreed to start a two-and-a-half week trial on March 4, 2019.