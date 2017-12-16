Okanagan’s meningitis vaccination clinics busy following declaration of outbreak

Many teens headed to the Okanagan’s meningitis vaccination clinics on Saturday, following the declaration of an outbreak of the potentially deadly disease.

More than 400 youth showed up across the valley to receive the shot, which is being offered to 15- to 19-year-olds for free.

Interior Health has seen 11 cases in the last year, more than twice the average.

“It’s pretty alarming. It’s not something we typically see, so the medical health officers felt it was serious enough to declare an outbreak,” Deborah Preston, a health service administrator, said.

In the southern interior, one teenager with meningitis has died, and a 16-year-old girl from Vernon is fighting for her life.

“I was kind of shocked. I didn’t really think that would happen here, and it’s kind of scary, like she’s so young,” Tahlia Schlief, a UBC Okanagan student, said.

Symptoms can include a stiff neck, fever, headache, vomiting or seizures. Anyone who suspects they might have the disease should see a doctor right away to prevent brain damage or death.

“It’s kind of scary but at the same time, it’s like, ‘OK, I know I can get the shot to protect myself for that peace of mind,’” UBC Okanagan student Cameron McConnechy said.

Interior Health doesn’t know why the outbreak is happening, but it is tracking meningitis carriers, Preston said.

“So far, my understanding is that there hasn’t been any linkages between the cases,” she added.

Meningitis is a bacterial infection that rarely occurs in Canada. Some of the ways it’s spread include (delete: through) kissing, sharing food and drinks, cigarettes, coughing and sneezing.

The health authority started vaccinating students in Grade 9 last year, but it will be holding clinics for 15- to 19-year-olds at schools in the next week.

The health authority is also holding the following clinics:

North Okanagan

Dec. 17

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vernon Health Unit (1440-14 Ave., Vernon)

Central Okanagan

Dec. 17

Noon to 4 p.m.

Community Health and Services Centre (505 Doyle Ave., Kelowna)

South Okanagan

Dec. 17

Noon to 4 p.m.

Penticton Health Centre (740 Carmi Ave., Penticton)

Upcoming UBC Okanagan Clinics

Dec. 18 and 19

Monday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

UBC Okanagan Campus, Health and Wellness Department, UNC Building room 337