Father says ‘no room for justice and truth’ after Alberta court upholds convictions in son’s meningitis death

A former Alberta man found guilty of failing to provide the necessaries of life in the death of his toddler son says there’s no room for justice and truth, no humanity and definitely no love.

David Stephan‘s comment on the justice system, including the judges and prosecutors involved in his case, was posted yesterday on Facebook just hours after the Alberta Court of Appeal upheld his conviction.

The court issued the same ruling for his wife, Collet, who had been found guilty of the same charge.

The Stephans were charged in the 2012 death of their 18-month son, Ezekiel, who died of bacterial meningitis.

They were found guilty after a trial last year in Lethbridge, where the court heard they treated the boy with garlic, onion and horseradish rather than taking him to a doctor.

David Stephan, who now lives in Nelson, B.C., charged that the prosecution withheld and falsified evidence, and said the trial judge gave the jury no choice but to find them guilty.

The convictions were upheld by two of three appeal judges, but the dissenting opinion means the couple can automatically ask the Supreme Court to hear their case, if they so choose.

David Stephan got four months in jail and his wife received three months of house arrest, but they were released early pending the outcome of the appeal.

The Crown has indicated it will appeal the sentences as being too lenient.