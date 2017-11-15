Alberta Court of Appeal upholds convictions against parents in son’s meningitis death

The Alberta Court of Appeal has upheld convictions against a couple who treated their toddler son with natural remedies before he died of meningitis.

David and Collet Stephan were found guilty last year of failing to provide the necessaries of life in the 2012 death of 18-month-old Ezekiel.

Their trial in Lethbridge heard they treated the boy with garlic, onion and horseradish rather than taking him to a doctor.

There was also testimony from a nurse, who was also a friend, who said she had suggested to the couple that Ezekiel could have meningitis.

The couple’s lawyer argued before the Appeal Court that the trial judge allowed the jury to be overwhelmed by medical evidence.

David Stephan was sentenced to four months in jail and his wife was ordered to spend three months under house arrest — the only exceptions being trips to church and for medical appointments.

The Crown has indicated it will appeal the sentences as being too lenient.

Watch below from July 2016: The Crown prosecutor filed an appeal for the sentences of David and Collet Stephan, found guilty for failing to get proper medical treatment for their son who died of bacterial meningitis.