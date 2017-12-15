Police standoff with Hamilton man ends peacefully after 33 hours

There was a peaceful resolution to a long standoff between police and a man who barricaded himself inside a central Hamilton home.

After nearly 33 hours, Hamilton police say the man came out of the home on East Avenue near Robert Street, just before midnight.

The standoff began Wednesday afternoon when police say they got a call from a man “in distress.” On Thursday, Niagara police were called in to help with the negotiations and give Hamilton officers a break.

Investigators have still not confirmed if there was a weapon involved, but told 900 CHML that there was no threat to public safety.

“We always take into consideration that weapons or items of danger could be present so that’s why we’re taking our time and we’re negotiating, hopefully for a safe resolution,” said Hamilton Police constable Jerome Stewart.

Police say they are still investigating.