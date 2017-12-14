Police respond to barricaded person in central Hamilton

Hamilton police continue efforts to negotiate with a barricaded male Thursday, in the central part of the city.

Police worked through the night trying to communicate with a man they say is contained to a residence in the area of Robert Street and East Avenue North.

The tactical unit and an ambulance are on site responding.There are no concerns for public safety according to police but they are asking that residents avoid the area.

East avenue north from Robert street to Barton street east is currently closed to traffic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with the central criminal investigation department at 905-546-3816.