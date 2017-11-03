Regina police at standoff on Forget Street

An incident involving alleged threats prompted Regina police to set up a perimeter around the 300 block of Forget Street. Police arrived at the house just before 12:30 p.m.

Police said they were attempting to negotiate with a male at a home following an incident involving the male uttering threats to a female he knows.

“There’s concern for his state. He’s very agitated,” Regina Police spokesperson Elizabeth Popowich, said of the male involved.

“He’s a hunter [and] he may have access to firearms, and so there’s just a real concern that in his agitated state, he may be unpredictable.”

As of 6 p.m., the male had not come out to talk to police, though there was some communication back and forth. No weapons were seen or used. Police said they believe the male they were speaking with was the only occupant of the house.

More to come…