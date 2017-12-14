E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce linked to one death: Public Health Agency

One fatality has been linked to an E. coli outbreak in romaine lettuce that has been detected in five provinces.

The Public Health Agency of Canada said in a statement Thursday night that a total of 30 cases of E.coli 0157 are being investigated and one person has died.

The statement did not say where the death occurred or give any other details.

The agency says six cases have been reported in Ontario, five in Quebec and New Brunswick, one in Nova Scotia and 13 in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Those who became ill range between the ages of four and 80 and 70 per cent of those who became sick are female.

Public health officials say many of those who became sick say they ate romaine lettuce before their illnesses occurred.

They say they’re still trying to track down the source of the lettuce.

Symptoms of E. coli infection include nausea, vomiting, headache, fever, severe stomach cramps and watery or bloody stool.

Most people recover in a few days but some can develop life-threatening illnesses that can cause death.