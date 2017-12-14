74 farm animals seized from property near Barriere

The BC SPCA has seized 74 animals from a rural property in Barriere.

Among the animals rescued from the property are 31 sheep, 19 piglets and 12 chickens.

“The animals were living in very substandard conditions, with lack of adequate shelter, water or food,” BC SPCA spokesperson Kathy Woodward said in a news release.

“The majority of the animals were underweight, they had little or no protection from the cold or damp and were living in pasture areas strewn with injurious objects.”

Woodward said at least one rescued animal was suffering from a broken leg that was left untreated.

The animals are being housed in foster homes in the Kamloops area for now, but are awaiting their forever homes.

“We’re very happy that these animals are now getting the care that they need and we hope to be able to find them new homes as soon as possible,” said Woodward.

The BC SPCA is looking for people to adopt the animals as soon as possible. They are also accepting donations to support ongoing care for the rescued animals.