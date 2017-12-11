Vancouver Island man charged with animal cruelty after dog nearly dies from flea infestation

A Vancouver Island man has been charged with one count of animal cruelty after his dog nearly died from a flea infestation earlier this year.

Gary Kenneth Bob of Lantzville had a senior terrier named Rascal, who was found in the summer suffering from a severe flea infestation. According to the BC SPCA, Rascal had lost approximately 85 per cent of his blood because of the fleas.

Bob was charged with one count of causing an animal to continue to be in distress, and will appear in Nanaimo Law Courts on Jan. 9.

Tina Heary, a BC SPCA senior animal protection officer, encourages pet owners to look into flea prevention methods for their pets, as it is cheaper to prevent fleas than treat an infestation.

“It is also important to note that flea control products for dogs are very different from flea treatments for cats and that using the wrong product can be toxic for your pet,” said Heary in a statement.

Rascal is now living in a new home and doing well, according to the BC SPCA.