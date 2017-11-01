BC SPCA seeks owner of dog injured by truck in Mission

The BC SPCA is asking the public’s help in finding the owner of a dog that was struck by a truck in Mission last week.

According to Eileen Drever, a senior animal protection officer for the BC SPCA, the male Tibetan mastiff was hit head-on by a truck on Dewdney Trunk Road near the Mission Sanitary Landfill around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

A Good Samaritan witnessed the accident and rushed the dog to a local veterinary clinic for treatment, Drever said. The dog is now being cared for at the BC SPCA’s Maple Ridge branch.

Drever said the BC SPCA became involved in the case after the veterinarian alerted it to the dog’s extremely thin appearance, suggesting he has been neglected.

“A dog of his breed should weigh 60 kilograms, but this dog weigh[ed] only 35” when he was brought in, Drever said in a release.

“He was also suffering from other signs of neglect, including ear and skin infections and lesions.”

Drever said the BC SPCA wants to find the dog’s owner so they can determine if the dog had been wandering alone for some time, or if there are any other reasons for his poor condition.

Anyone with information about this dog is asked to contact the BC SPCA’s animal cruelty hotline at 1-855-622-7722.