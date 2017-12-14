Crime
December 14, 2017 5:57 pm

Surrey RCMP releases its 10 most wanted list for the holidays

By National Online Journalist  Global News

All the Surrey RCMP wants for Christmas is these people in custody.

On Thursday, the detachment released a list of its top 10 most wanted “prolific offenders,” just in time for the holiday season.

They were identified from the RCMP’s “Priority Target Offender” (PTO) program, as being active in Surrey and having outstanding warrants for various offences.

Police said that targeting people who have been identified in connection with a “majority of crimes” has a “direct correlation to the greatest reductions in property and even violent crime.”

“Our holiday wish is for every one of these individuals to either turn themselves in on their outstanding warrants or have the public assist us with information that leads to their arrests,” said RCMP Cpl. Scotty Schumann.

Here are the RCMP’s 10 most wanted offenders:

David Anderson, 31 years old — wanted for driving while prohibited

Brett Bessembinders, 28 years old — wanted for trafficking in controlled substances, possession of stolen property, breach of recognizance

Daryl Fraser, 40 years old — wanted for failure to comply with order 

Juan Hernandez, 19 years old — wanted for failure to comply with probation order, failure to comply with prohibition

Eugene Lane, 32 years old — wanted for theft under $5,000, failure to comply with probation order

Joshua Martin-Clements, 34 years old — wanted for failure to comply with order

Shyanne McGregor, 22 years old — wanted for break and enter, theft, mischief

Earl Norman, 24 years old — wanted for failure to comply with probation order

Erin Norman, 24 years old — wanted for failure to comply with probation order

Desiree Toscano, 23 years old — wanted for failure to comply with probation

