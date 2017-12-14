San Jose Sharks star Joe Thornton keeps playing at high level almost 2 decades into his career

Ten-year-old hockey player Brody Jones is a massive San Jose Sharks fan and on Thursday, he played a little hooky from school with his dad Shane to watch Joe Thornton and the Sharks practice at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

It’s hard to miss Jumbo Joe skating on the ice, considering his larger-than-life beard and the fact he’s played in the NHL for almost two decades. Brody’s father has followed Thornton’s career from the start.

“I’ve followed him for a long time and been able to pass that on to my son, just how difficult that is to play for that long of a period of time at that high of a level,” Shane said, and his son agreed.

“That’s really cool. Just because he’s been playing for such a long time and is still that good.”

Thornton has played 19 seasons in the NHL. At 38 years old, that means he’s played pro hockey in the league for half of his life.

Amazingly, he’s still seven years younger than Flames forward Jaromir Jagr.

The 45-year-old Flames forward hasn’t quite recovered from a lower body injury, but did skate just before Thornton and the Sharks on Thursday morning.

Jagr and Thornton are the top two active scoring leaders in NHL history. Thornton says his love of the game keeps him playing.

“Just the fellowship,” he said. “I love coming in and seeing the boys and competing. I’m lucky I’ve played so long and had great teammates. The key is just enjoying each and every day.”

Calgary Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan is impressed with Thornton’s high skill level approaching the age of 40.

“The great year he’s having and watching him on video…he doesn’t miss a beat.”

But Thornton has missed a few appointments to trim his legendary beard.

“It’s day to day,” Thornton said. “I’ve had it for a couple years. We usually get it trimmed, me and Burnsy [Brent Burns] have a guy who takes care of us in San Jose, we get it trimmed every couple of months.

“I’m a little behind schedule, so hopefully over the holidays I can sneak in and grab a little trim.”

And Thornton keeps trimming the amount of players between himself and all-time assists leader Wayne Gretzky.

If Thornton stays healthy this season, he should pass famous names like Mario Lemieux and Gordie Howe into the top 10 in league history in assists. That would be a Jumbo accomplishment.