Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk suspended 1 game for spearing incident

Calgary Flames forward Matthew Tkachuk has received a one-game suspension for a spearing incident in Wednesday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Tkachuk faced a disciplinary hearing on Thursday where he was handed the suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Tkachuk poked Maple Leafs forward Matt Martin with the blade of his stick while standing on the bench during the first period of the game Wednesday night. It happened as an altercation took place along the sideboards.

The play began when Martin came across the ice and checked Troy Brouwer into the boards, leading to a brief scrum.

Tkachuk’s jab went undetected by on-ice officials and no penalty was called on the play. He didn’t speak to reporters after the game.

Tkachuk is only two weeks removed from a one-game suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct stemming from an incident in a Nov. 15 meeting with the Detroit Red Wings.

The Flames are back in action Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

With files from The Canadian Press.