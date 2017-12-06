Calgary Flames

December 6, 2017 11:13 pm

Andersen stops 47 shots, Nylander scores shootout winner as Toronto Maple Leafs edge Calgary Flames

By Kyle Cicerella The Canadian Press

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen (31) makes a save as Calgary Flames centre Mark Jankowski (77) looks on during third period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Wednesday, December 6, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Frederik Andersen stopped 47 shots through regulation and overtime, and three more in the shootout as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat Calgary 2-1 on Wednesday for their second win over the Flames in eight days.

William Nylander scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout, deking to the backhand to beat Mike Smith.

Morgan Rielly scored for the Maple Leafs (18-10-1), who also downed Calgary 4-1 on Nov. 28.

Mark Giordano scored for the Flames (14-12-2), who have dropped three in a row.

Smith stopped 28 shots in a losing cause.

Toronto centre Tyler Bozak was back in the lineup after missing two games and was placed on a line between James van Riemsdyk and Mitch Marner to start the game.

