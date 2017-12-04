Elliott beats former team as Philadelphia Flyers snap 10-game skid with win over Calgary Flames

Scott Laughton scored twice and Brian Elliott made 43 saves as the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing skid on Monday night with a 5-2 win over the Calgary Flames.

Calgary held a wide edge in play, outshooting the visitors 45-21, but the opportunistic Flyers scored three times in a 1:11 span in the second period to break open a 1-1 game.

Valtteri Filppula, Michael Raffl and Wayne Simmonds also scored for Philadelphia (9-11-7), while Jakub Voracek tacked on three assists. The Flyers have points in six of their last 11 games as five of the losses during their skid came in overtime.

Troy Brouwer, with his first of the season, and Sean Monahan scored for Calgary (14-12-1). The Flames lost three of four on their homestand and now head out East for games on back-to-back nights in Toronto and Montreal starting on Wednesday.

“We have to be a little bit more vocal, let other guys know where the pressure is and where the outlets are.” – Troy Brouwer on cleaning things up in the defensive zone — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 5, 2017

Mike Smith made 16 saves in defeat.

A key moment came early in the second when a misplayed puck by Flyers defenceman Ivan Provorov enabled Johnny Gaudreau to race away on a breakaway.

Elliott stopped the dangerous Flames winger with a sharp glove save then stopped four more shots on the ensuing power play as defenceman Andrew MacDonald was whistled for hooking Gaudreau.