Jankowski scores twice, Smith earns shutout as Calgary Flames blank Arizona Coyotes

Mark Jankowski scored twice and Mike Smith stopped all 28 shots he faced as the Calgary Flames blanked the Arizona Coyotes 3-0 on Thursday night.

“It feels good. I feel confident out there.” – Mark Jankowski pic.twitter.com/WQ72TZ80HQ — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 1, 2017

Smith picked up his second shutout of the season and 35th of his career. The 35-year-old was making his first start against his former team since being acquired by Calgary in a June trade.

“I owe a lot to them, but it was nice to get the win, a bonus to get the shutout.” – Mike Smith pic.twitter.com/nP4P6m15dF — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) December 1, 2017

Mikael Backlund also scored for Calgary (14-10-1). The Flames bounced back after opening their four-game homestand with a 4-1 loss to Toronto on Tuesday.

Scott Wedgewood made 41 saves for the Coyotes (6-18-4).

Jankowski opened the scoring 2:48 into the second by showing an elite set of hands.

Set up in front on a slick tic-tac-toe passing sequence with linemates Sam Bennett and Jaromir Jagr, Jankowski was stopped on his first try, but put his stick between his legs to zip the rebound over the glove of Wedgewood.