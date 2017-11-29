Polak and Andersen lead Toronto Maple Leafs past Calgary Flames 4-1

Roman Polak scored his first of the season and Frederik Andersen made 19 saves as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Tuesday night.

The game was scoreless until late in the first period when Polak gave the visitors a lead they would not relinquish with a fluke goal that pinballed off two Flames players on the way into the net.

Polak’s slapshot from the blue line first deflected off Mark Jankowski and then as it was going well wide of the Calgary net, it deflected off the knee of Travis Hamonic and straight past goaltender Mike Smith.

Nikita Zaitsev, Nazem Kadri and Leo Komarov, with an empty-netter, also scored for Toronto (16-9-1). The Leafs improve to 8-2-1 in their last 11 and are 4-0-1 in their last five road games. Their Western Canada road trip continues on Thursday in Edmonton.

Michael Stone scored for Calgary (13-10-1). The Flames were kicking off a four-game homestand.

Toronto extended its lead to 2-0 at 12:36 on another deflection off a Flames player. This time, it was Zaitsev’s 30-foot wrist shot that ticked off the stick of Mikael Backlund and slipped through Smith’s pads.