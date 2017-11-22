Anderson’s goal in OT gives Blue Jackets 1-0 win over Flames

Josh Anderson scored two minutes into overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets their fifth straight win, 1-0 over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 22 saves for Columbus in his third shutout this season and 22nd of his career. Mike Smith turned away 40 shots for Calgary.

It was the first time this season that either team ended regulation scoreless.

The Jackets outshot Calgary 2-1 for much of the game.

The Flames, however, dominated puck possession in the first 90 seconds of overtime before the Jackets pushed into the offensive zone.

Calgary’s T.J. Brodie sought to set up play from behind his own net, but the puck rolled off onto the stick of Nich Foligno, who sent it to Anderson for the game-winner.