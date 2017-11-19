Calgary Flames take a 1950s theme trip with the boys to Washington D.C.

The Calgary Flames NHL team always travels in style but they took it to the next level after their big win against the Flyers in Philadelphia on Saturday to carry on with their road trip.

Dressed to the nines, the Flames squad was looking spiffy in 1950s attire for a themed train ride to Washington D.C. for their next game against the Washington Capitals Monday.

From charcoal grey to pin stripe suits and slacks, it was a fashion bonding moment for the Flames.

They also sported every kind of hat you’d likely see the coolest cats wear during that that era. Fedoras. Bowlers. Even Stetsons. The Flames travelled back in time in every way to ride in style for the 1950s affair.

The theme party was fitting after their 5-4 overtime win against the Flyers and Sean Monahan’s first NHL career hat-trick.