Flames with the OT win in Philadelphia

Sean Monahan had the first hat trick of his NHL career and Michael Frolik scored 1:18 into overtime to give the Calgary Flames a 5-4 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.

Johnny Gaudreau added a goal and two assists and extended his points streak to a career-high nine games for the Flames, who won for the sixth time in eight games.



Goaltender Mike Smith, who returned from an upper body injury, turned aside 35 of 39 shots to earn his 10th win for the Flames (11-8-0).



Brian Elliott, who appeared in 49 games for the Flames last season, recorded 27 saves in the loss for the Flyers (8-8-4). Philadelphia (8-8-4) lost for the fourth straight time.



Defencemen Brandon Manning and Ivan Provorov and forwards Sean Couturier and Nolan Patrick scored for the Flyers.



The Flames, who rank last in the NHL on the penalty kill, held the Flyers to just one shot on a power play in the final 2 minutes of regulation.