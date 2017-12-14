Canada
December 14, 2017
Updated: December 15, 2017

Rock 102 stuffs transit bus for the Saskatoon Food Bank

During a twelve-hour live broadcast, the ‘Rock Jocks’ from Rawlco Radio called for donations to the Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre.

The ‘Rock Jocks’ from Rock 102 helped stuff a transit bus with food donations in support of the Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre Thursday at The Centre Mall.

During a twelve-hour live radio broadcast at the Saskatoon Co-Op Food Store, members of the Rawlco Radio team collected food and monetary donations.

“It’s really great to see people take time out of their busy days to come down and make a difference,” food bank executive director Laurie O’Connor said in a news release.

“We look forward to Stuff the Bus every year – this event is truly a community effort.”

Listeners could also call in to request a ‘pay for play’ song, in which listeners gave money in exchange for a tune.

PotashCorp is matching up to $500,000 in cash donations to food banks in Saskatchewan during the holiday season.

