Rock 102 stuffs transit bus for the Saskatoon Food Bank

The ‘Rock Jocks’ from Rock 102 helped stuff a transit bus with food donations in support of the Saskatoon Food Bank & Learning Centre Thursday at The Centre Mall.

During a twelve-hour live radio broadcast at the Saskatoon Co-Op Food Store, members of the Rawlco Radio team collected food and monetary donations.

READ MORE: Rawlco Radio donates $1M to children’s discovery museum

“It’s really great to see people take time out of their busy days to come down and make a difference,” food bank executive director Laurie O’Connor said in a news release.

“We look forward to Stuff the Bus every year – this event is truly a community effort.”

Listeners could also call in to request a ‘pay for play’ song, in which listeners gave money in exchange for a tune.

PotashCorp is matching up to $500,000 in cash donations to food banks in Saskatchewan during the holiday season.