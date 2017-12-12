Baby formula drive continues Saskatoon holiday tradition

The Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre received a heartwarming donation of baby formula on Tuesday.

Every holiday season for several years, Lynette Crellin donated infant formula in memory of her late daughter, Lauren.

Although Crellin has since moved away from the city, volunteers with Empty Arms Perinatal Loss Support Services banded together to host their first annual baby formula drive in honour of Lauren.

“I can honestly say I wouldn’t be where I am today without the love and support of Empty Arms,” volunteer Krysta Shacklock said in a press release.

“One of their amazing volunteers, Lynette Crellin, made it a tradition to donate a case of formula to honour her daughter. When Lynette moved away this year I couldn’t let her tradition move away with her.”

Through a partnership with FitBump, Empty Arms made it more convenient for people to donate.

“This donation has become a tradition at the Saskatoon Food Bank and Learning Centre and is very near and dear to our hearts. We’re happy to see this tradition continue,” food bank executive director Laurie O’Connor said in a press release.

Empty Arms is a non-profit organization that offers free birth and bereavement support and services to baby loss parents in the Saskatoon area.