Rawlco Radio donates $1M to children’s discovery museum

The new PotashCorp children’s discovery museum has received a major donation.

A $1 million donation from Gordon and Jill Rawlinson, and Rawlco Radio, will help bring kid’s imaginations to life.

The museum will be naming a prominent exhibit in the main gallery C95 Toon Town in recognition of the donation.

“The new PotashCorp children’s discovery museum is so thankful to have the support of Gordon and Jim as well as Rawlco Radio,” Amanda McReynolds Doarn, the museum’s executive director, said in a statement.

“C95 Toon Town will be a flexible exhibit where all children will be able to collaborate and experience hands on activities in theatrical productions and a variety of programs in art, engineering, and music.”

The exhibit will feature movable carts, props, and building facades that can represent the past, present, and future of Saskatoon and allow children to dream big.

Gordon Rawlinson said the exhibit will allow families to come together and create memories.

The museum is expected to open in the former Mendel Art Gallery building in 2019.