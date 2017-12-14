Montreal’s Sun Youth could be forced out of current home

Since 1981, Sun Youth has been located on Saint-Urbain Street in Montreal’s Plateau borough.

However, the organization’s home, which it rents from the Commission scolaire de Montréal (CSDM), could soon be in jeopardy.

The school board has announced it may need the space to house students.

“We made a proposal to ask them, is it possible to try to split the building and cohabitate and work together,” Ernie Rosa, Sun Youth properties manager, said.

The CSDM refused Global News’ interview request, but a spokesperson did say a decision has yet to be made.

Sun Youth says it’s known about the situation since June and has begun searching for a new spot in case.

Representatives said, if they’re forced out, they would like to find a new home nearby.

“Our roots are here, our sports programs are here,” Rosa said.

“There’s so much history for us as an organization right here.”

If things don’t go Sun Youth’s way, the charity will have 18 to 36 months to find a new home.

Commissioners from the school board are set to vote on Dec. 20.