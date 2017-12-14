Special Whitecourt Wolverines hockey game will pay tribute to slain brothers

The lives of two young hockey players will be remembered at a special game in Whitecourt, Alta. this weekend, one year after they were found murdered in Spruce Grove, Alta.

On Saturday, the Alberta Junior Hockey League’s Whitecourt Wolverines will pay tribute to the team’s owners’ slain sons: 13-year-old Ryder MacDougall and 11-year-old Radek MacDougall.

Woverines owner Brent Stark is the boys’ stepfather and Tracy Stark is their mother.

“We have invited our community to come to our arena to paint messages of love and support to Tracy and Brent on our ice surface,” Andrew Peard, the team’s sales and communications manager, said in a news release on Wednesday. “Using a special paint the messages will be preserved and iced over so they will remain during the game.”

The memorial event at the Scott Safety Centre arena will begin at 2 p.m. with pre-game ceremonies set to get underway at about 7:30 p.m. The team will also unveil a new third jersey to honour Ryder and Radek and a candlelight vigil is also expected to take place.

“It will be a very emotional night for our community, our team and our wonderful owners Tracy and Brent,” Peard said.

Following the memorial, the Wolverines will face the Spruce Grove Saints.

The Wolverines next home game, on Dec 16th, will be the Ryder & Radek Memorial Game. We invite you to join us from 2-3PM at the arena to paint messages on the ice surface & then to the game that night to honour & remember two amazing young men that were taken too soon. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xXeHVa9XxL — Whitecourt Wolverines (@WolverinesJrA) December 10, 2017

Spruce Grove is the city where Ryder and Radek were found dead inside a home, along with their 39-year-old father, Corry MacDougall.

While the RCMP never confirmed exactly what happened, they said the deaths were the result of a suicide and that the boys were victims. Police did not describe the father as a victim.

Ryder and Radek have been remembered by family and friends as devoted hockey players.

