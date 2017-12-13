Surrey RCMP release photo of suspects in connection with hockey store arson

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help identifying two arson suspects in a fire that destroyed a sports equipment store in late September.

The Hockey Shop Source for Sports, located near Surrey Central SkyTrain Station, was severely damaged in an early morning fire on Sept. 23.

Police have release a picture of two possible suspects. The footage shows one man dressed in all red and carrying a backpack and a woman wearing dark clothing.

Cpl. Scotty Schumann of the Surrey RCMP urged the public to contact them if they recognize the suspects.

“Although there were no injuries to report, this crime has greatly affected the hockey community here in Surrey and across the Lower Mainland,” said Schumann in a release.

The family-run business was established in 1988 and moved to the Surrey location in 2011.

The store was one of the largest hockey-specific stores in Western Canada and attracted customers from across the Lower Mainland.

For now, they have opened their doors at a temporary location inside Central City Mall.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.