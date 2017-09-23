Three-alarm fire causes severe damage to Surrey hockey shop

A North Delta hockey parent is dismayed after hearing about a local hub going up in flames.

The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. at The Hockey Shop, a popular sporting goods store located across the street from the station.

Tom Zillich says people from across the Lower Mainland would buy gear from The Hockey Shop Source for Sports before the first puck drop of the season.

“I know that parents come from West Van, from places as far as Chilliwack and it’s advertised as Western Canada’s largest hockey-specific retailer. So it’s a really big blow. A lot of people loading up for hockey season, which is about to start or has started for a lot of people already. This is really a go-to place for a lot of hockey parents.”

As the editor of a community newspaper, Zillich knows the area quite well and says the building has always been a place for people to flock to.

Before it was The Hockey Store, it was an A&B Sound.

The business caught on fire from a lit garbage can behind the store early Saturday morning.

Service at Surrey Central SkyTrain has been restored, after the station closed due to the nearby three-alarm fire.

ATTENTION CUSTOMERS: Due to a fire at the shop, we are closed today & until further notice. — The Hockey Shop (@thehockeyshopbc) September 23, 2017

Thick smoke blowing from the fire into the station forced TransLink to close the facility to the public while fire crews battled the flames.

Around 2 p.m. a TransLink spokesperson said Surrey Fire and Rescue Services had cleared the scene and that trains were again making regular stops at the station.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire or whether there are any injuries.