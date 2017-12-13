Why did gas prices jump nearly 13 cents in Kingston?

Like clockwork, gas prices rose in Kingston Tuesday evening, this time to about $1.22 per litre from $1.09 on Monday. Those buying premium can expect to pay as much as $1.42.

For some, that can really add up.

“About every two weeks, [it’s] probably about 50 to 75 dollars per tank,” Motorist Evan Gobeil said of his fuel consumption.

The ever-rising fuel costs have some Kingstonians rethinking their holiday trips, or at least how they’re going about them.

“We’ve cut the travelling down quite a bit,” Kingston resident Daniel Clement said. “Or we’ll all pool as a family, different family members just to cut it back.”

Dan McTeague, a petroleum analyst with GasBuddy.com says the sudden rise at the pumps shouldn’t come as a surprise because for the past few weeks many gas stations have been selling fuel at the price they pay in an effort to attract more customers who might buy retail items inside.

However, he says the recent jump at the pump, or ‘retail margin restore’ is an indication that tactic was not successful.

“You know, at a $1.09 it was inevitable that prices rose,” McTeague said. “But just as quickly as they will rise, they’re likely to fall again. Likely by the weekend back to the $1.15 range.”

He adds that motorists shouldn’t be surprised to see prices up again just in time for holiday travel.