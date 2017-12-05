Increase at the pumps: Montreal gas prices jump

Gas prices in Montreal have jumped, with some paying about $1.28 a litre at the pump Tuesday.

“I find it absurd that the gas prices can go up anywhere from 10 to 11 cents every two days,” Jason Ruby, a Dorval resident, said.

READ MORE: Gas prices rise 13 cents in Montreal, may stay that way for a while

Some commuters told Global News they don’t understand why the price went up.

“Oil prices go down, they raise the price of gas. Why?” asked Steve McLean, a commuter.

“Personally, I think they’re a bunch of crooks. There’s no need for it.”

READ MORE: Montreal gas prices shoot up to $1.42 per litre, relief on the way

According to CAA-Quebec, the price increase has to do with retail margin and profit.

“It’s a market strategy and they cannot be selling gas for a long period if it’s not profitable,” explained Annie Gauthier, CAA-Quebec spokesperson.

READ MORE: Gas prices are up in Montreal, how did that happen?

Gauthier advised people should shop around for the best price, and suggested drivers try to avoid filling up their tanks when prices are high.