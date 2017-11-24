New Democrat MPP proposes bill to regulate gas prices in Ontario

An Ontario New Democrat is proposing a private member’s bill that would regulate gas prices.

Gilles Bisson will introduce a bill next week that would allow the Ontario Energy Board to control both the retail price and wholesale mark-up of petroleum products in the province.

He says communities in Ontario can have a 40-cent difference in price on the same day, and that’s not fair to consumers.

Bisson says there would still be some regional differences, to account for fuel transportation costs, but not nearly as large as drivers see right now.

The OEB recently studied the gasoline market and it found that in some jurisdictions that regulated the sector, prices were actually higher.

Energy Minister Glenn Thibeault pointed to that report in a statement today and did not sound keen on supporting Bisson’s bill.