Trio sentenced after pleading guilty to manslaughter in 2016 Calgary shooting

Three men charged in a shooting death in Forest Lawn more than a year ago have pleaded guilty in the case.

Abiem Kuol Abiem, 23, was found dead inside a home in the 2400 block of 47 Street S.E. on Nov. 11, 2016.

After a lengthy standoff with police, the trio was arrested three days later and all were charged with first-degree murder.

A five-day preliminary hearing was expected to start on Monday. According to Alberta Justice, all three pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Benjamin El-Ajak Nyiker, 24, Matiop Nyok Okich, 22, and Akieg Bol, 21, were all sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

With credit for time already served, the men have about 8.5 years remaining.