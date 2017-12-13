Edmonton Valley Line LRT construction will cause traffic headache in 2018

Edmontonians are being told to brace themselves for the next round of Valley Line LRT construction.

On Wednesday, the City of Edmonton provided a progress report and residents can expect the most physical changes to the line in the New Year.

By January, 102 Avenue between 96 Street and 103 Street will be closed to traffic until 2020.

“The whole idea of what’s going to happen on 102 Avenue and the permanent change to that is definitely going to be something that Edmontonians are going to have to get used to,” TransEd spokesperson Dean Heuman said.

TransEd said 2018 will be the year Edmontonians will notice the greatest changes to the line so far.

A lot of the work to this point has been underground, including drainage and electrical work. In 2018, lines will go down, construction will begin on tunnels and bridges, even a light rail vehicle is scheduled to test the line by the summer.

There are between 500 and 600 people working on the Valley Line, and the company behind the project says the warm weather is helping with progress.

“This is a bonus for us. Anytime we can do work and we’re not in -30 C, people and machinery freezing and guys having to go in every half an hour to get warmed up, that’s an advantage to us,” Heuman said.

“How many construction projects are announcing major work and major closures and major extensions to do drainage and all those things at this time of the year? Well, we are.”

The 102 Avenue closure isn’t the only disruption commuters will experience. The Bonnie Doon traffic circle is scheduled to be removed after public education.

The Valley Line from downtown to Mill Woods is expected to be operational by 2020.