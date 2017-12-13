Outbreak at Vernon Jubilee

Vernon Jubilee Hospital is dealing with an outbreak of a Gastrointestinal illness in its inpatient psychiatry Unit.

The illness became apparent Monday, but it’s not clear how many people have been affected by it.

It’s generally caused by viruses and bacteria, and occasionally from the toxins created by bacteria.

Interior Health has not said if it’s pinpointed the source of the illness.

It is spread from person to person.

People can become infected by eating contaminated food or touching contaminated surfaces and then placing their hands in their mouth.

Interior Health says it’s important to wash your hands frequently.

Signs have been posted at the unit to advise of the outbreak.