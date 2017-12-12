Sanctioned tobogganing hills approved in Hamilton

Just in time for winter conditions, Hamilton politicians have approved a list of designated tobogganing hills.

Similar to last year, when offered under a pilot program, the four sanctioned sites are at the Garth Street Reservoir, Chedoke Golf Course, Kings Forest Golf Course and Waterdown Memorial Park.

Mayor Fred Eisenberger says it’s about “putting fun back into winter.”

Play it smart when tobogganing in Hamilton this winter. Details and locations https://t.co/i3Tgx5CmLi #HamOnt — Fred Eisenberger (@FredEisenberger) December 21, 2016

He stresses that “we have taken extra special effort to ensure these locations are safe,” adding that “what we are not allowing for is other locations that are not safe.”

The four hills were sanctioned for the first time last winter, reversing a ban on tobogganing that was put in place several years ago after a local lawyer was injured while tobogganing and successfully sued the city for $900,000.

Ward 8 Coun. Terry Whitehead hopes to eventually make the Garth Street Reservoir location a “winter destination” by including skating, food trucks and other activities.