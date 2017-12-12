West Kelowna RCMP hope photos help locate bank robbery suspect

RCMP are hoping the public can help them locate a man believed to be responsible for a bank robbery in West Kelowna.

It happened on Saturday afternoon at the Bank of Montreal branch on Gossett Road.

Police said a man walked in and handed a bank teller a note.

He then fled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police scoured the area with the help of a police dog and a helicopter, but could not find the suspect.

On Tuesday morning, RCMP released surveillance images hoping they help with the investigation.

“RCMP have now obtained images of the robbery suspect from the bank’s digital video surveillance system,” Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey said. “We are releasing these images publicly in an effort to positively identify this individual.”